WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, McKees Rocks Bridge, Pittsburgh Police, Police Officer Injured, suicide attempt

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured early Saturday morning while preventing a woman from jumping off the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Officers Kevin Clark and Dave Syska responded around 1:45 a.m. to a report of a female straddling the rail of the bridge, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Police. When they arrived, they saw the female preparing to jump.

Officer Clark ran to the woman, grabbed her and pulled her to safety before Officer Syska helped calm her on the sidewalk.

Pittsburgh EMS transported the woman, a Coraopolis resident, to a local hospital for evaluation. Officer Clark rode with EMS and was treated for a right hand injury he sustained while saving the woman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch