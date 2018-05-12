Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured early Saturday morning while preventing a woman from jumping off the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Officers Kevin Clark and Dave Syska responded around 1:45 a.m. to a report of a female straddling the rail of the bridge, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Police. When they arrived, they saw the female preparing to jump.

Officer Clark ran to the woman, grabbed her and pulled her to safety before Officer Syska helped calm her on the sidewalk.

Pittsburgh EMS transported the woman, a Coraopolis resident, to a local hospital for evaluation. Officer Clark rode with EMS and was treated for a right hand injury he sustained while saving the woman.