PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC stayed unbeaten in eight games to start the United Soccer League season with a 0-0 draw vs. Indy Eleven on Friday night at Highmark Stadium.

“With (head coach) Bob (Lilley), you always know you get a championship team,” Riverhounds midfielder Kenardo Forbes said. “He is very hard on the guys and push the guys each and every day. We know nobody can relax.”

The nil-nil result marks the Riverhhounds’ sixth shutout this season. The team has allowed just three goals this season, but Lilley lamented the lack of offensive punch in Friday’s game in front of the home fans.

“It’s a little disappointing that the last 20 minutes we were only attacking with three or four,” Lilley said. “I think there were times we could have pushed guys more in. I think we settled for a draw a little bit and we should have put them under more pressure in the last 15 or 20 minutes to see what they were made of.”

Goalkeeper Kyle Morton registered his third clean sheet this year en route to Pittsburgh extending its streak of never trailing in a match to eight games (720 minutes) to start the campaign. The Riverhounds (4-0-4) are 3-0-2 at home this season.

Riverhounds SC has two games next week, beginning with opening its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Wednesday at Erie Commodores FC. The Riverhounds then return to league play with a trip to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday at Al Lang Stadium.