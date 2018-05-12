WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, National Weather Service, Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service says there’s a possibility of severe thunderstorms hitting most of southwestern Pennsylvania.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Washington County and southwestern Allegheny County, along with parts of east central Ohio and northern West Virginia.

The warning remains in effect until 4:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail are expected.

Many other parts of western Pennsylvania — including Beaver, Butler, Fayette and Westmoreland counties — are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm watch means storms are possible in and near that area, while a severe thunderstorm warning means storms are occurring or imminent in that area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch