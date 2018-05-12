Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service says there’s a possibility of severe thunderstorms hitting most of southwestern Pennsylvania.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Washington County and southwestern Allegheny County, along with parts of east central Ohio and northern West Virginia.

The warning remains in effect until 4:45 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail are expected.

Many other parts of western Pennsylvania — including Beaver, Butler, Fayette and Westmoreland counties — are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm watch means storms are possible in and near that area, while a severe thunderstorm warning means storms are occurring or imminent in that area.