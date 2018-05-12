WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed their second-round draft pick, wide receiver James Washington, to a four-year deal on Saturday.

“It’s a blessing to make it this far, Washington said at minicamp on Friday. “Only one percent of college players make it here, so every day we step on the grass, we should show why we are here.”

The 60th overall pick out of Oklahoma State is the fourth of the Steelers’ seven draft picks to sign.

james washington 871049502 Steelers Sign 2nd Round Pick WR Washington

Photo Credit: Brett Deering/Getty Images

With the Steelers, Washington will be reunited with former college teammate and quarterback Mason Rudolph, the team’s third-round selection. Rudolph is among the three Steelers draft picks who remain unsigned.

The 2017 Biletnikoff winner, the 5-foot-11, 213-pound Washington gives the Steelers another option to compete with second-year wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on the other side with All-Pro Antonio Brown.

