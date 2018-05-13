Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman was sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a man stabbed her at a Fayette County Walmart.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at the Walmart in South Union Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, a man stabbed the woman with garden shears.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The man was taken into custody.

Further details, including what led up to the stabbing, have not been confirmed at this time.

