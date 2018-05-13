WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
CLARKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Severe storms swept through Greene County on Sunday, leaving behind some damage.

There were severe thunderstorm warnings and watches throughout southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday, and strong winds caused some damage in the area.

In Clarksville, strong winds knocked over some large trees. Multiple trees appeared to be completely uprooted.

clarksville greene county trees down1 Severe Storms Sweep Through Greene County

(Photo Credit: Patrick Dennison/Facebook)

Elsewhere in Greene County, winds knocked a mobile home onto its side, causing significant damage.

greene county cloud swirl Severe Storms Sweep Through Greene County

(Photo Credit: Kevin Secilia)

Clouds could be seen swirling at one point during the day.

