CLARKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Severe storms swept through Greene County on Sunday, leaving behind some damage.

There were severe thunderstorm warnings and watches throughout southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday, and strong winds caused some damage in the area.

In Clarksville, strong winds knocked over some large trees. Multiple trees appeared to be completely uprooted.

Elsewhere in Greene County, winds knocked a mobile home onto its side, causing significant damage.

Clouds could be seen swirling at one point during the day.