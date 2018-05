Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A water main break sent water gushing onto part of McKnight Road in Ross Township on Sunday afternoon.

The Ross Township Police Department says the break happened on McKnight Road between Patrick Place and Old McKnight Road.

Because of the break, the southern-most entrance to Ross Park Mall is closed.

Police say northbound traffic on McKnight Road has been restricted to two lanes.