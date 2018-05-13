WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A firefighter rappelled about 200 feet down a cliff in New Castle to rescue a man who was tangled in his climbing equipment on Sunday.

The New Castle Fire Department was called to an area near El-Rio Beach just before 7 p.m.

A 23-year-old man from Youngstown had been climbing up a cliffside and got about 40 feet above the ground when his equipment got tangled. He was unable to get back down.

new castle lawrence county cliff rescue Man Rescued From Cliff After Getting Tangled In Climbing Equipment

(Photo Credit: Mike Kobbe via Joe Sobczak)

Officials say the man nearly fell a few times, but he was able to get to a ledge and wait for rescuers to get to him.

Firefighter Marco Bulisco rappelled more than 200 feet down the cliff to reach him. It took a little more than an hour to rescue him.

The rescued man was checked out by medics, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

