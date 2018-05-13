Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A firefighter rappelled about 200 feet down a cliff in New Castle to rescue a man who was tangled in his climbing equipment on Sunday.

The New Castle Fire Department was called to an area near El-Rio Beach just before 7 p.m.

A 23-year-old man from Youngstown had been climbing up a cliffside and got about 40 feet above the ground when his equipment got tangled. He was unable to get back down.

Officials say the man nearly fell a few times, but he was able to get to a ledge and wait for rescuers to get to him.

Firefighter Marco Bulisco rappelled more than 200 feet down the cliff to reach him. It took a little more than an hour to rescue him.

The rescued man was checked out by medics, but refused to be taken to the hospital.