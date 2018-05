Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEATTLE, Wash (KDKA) — Sewickley High School graduate and former NFL head coach Chuck Knox passed away Saturday, at the age of 86.

CBS Affiliate KIRO reports that Knox’s granddaughter announced the news on Sunday.

Knox was the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Seattle Seahawks. He was voted AP NFL Coach of the Year three times during his career.