WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, National Weather Service, Severe Thunderstorms

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More thunderstorms could possibly hit southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Washington, Greene and Fayette counties until 5:45 p.m. Wind and hail are expected.

ddgu17zx0acpkev More Thunderstorms Expected In Southwestern Pa. Area

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Many other parts of southwestern Pennsylvania — including Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties — are under a severe thunderstorm watch, which means thunderstorms are possible in that area, but not necessarily imminent.

Storms swept through the area Saturday, leaving hail behind in parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch