PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More thunderstorms could possibly hit southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Washington, Greene and Fayette counties until 5:45 p.m. Wind and hail are expected.

Many other parts of southwestern Pennsylvania — including Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties — are under a severe thunderstorm watch, which means thunderstorms are possible in that area, but not necessarily imminent.

Storms swept through the area Saturday, leaving hail behind in parts of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

