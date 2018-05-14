Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials in Allegheny County will be checking up on pet owners over the next two weeks to make sure they have up-to-date licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says state dog wardens will be conducting dog license and rabies vaccination checks throughout the month of May.

Checks will take place in Allegheny County from May 14 to May 18 and continue from May 21 to May 25.

Dog wardens will also be canvassing in Indiana and Lawrence counties from May 14 to May 18. They will be in Fayette County from May 28 to May 31.

Pet owners with dogs over the age of 3 months must have a dog license by Jan. 1 of each year.

Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats over the age of 3 months must get rabies vaccinations.

According to the Department of Agriculture, dog wardens will be wearing uniforms labeled with “Pennsylvania Dog Law Enforcement Warden” in a keystone with a state seal along with a badge and state identification.

Pet owners will be asked to provide proof of licensure and rabies vaccinations. Those who don’t have up-to-date licenses or vaccinations for their pets may be cited with a maximum fine of $300 per violation plus court costs.

For more information, visit licenseyourdogPA.com, or call (717) 787-3062.