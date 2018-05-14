Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Castle Shannon man pleaded guilty to child porn charges Monday.

The Department of Justice says 36-year-old Adam D. Cadle is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to officials, Cadle was using the group chat service “Chatstep” to receive and send pornographic pictures and videos of children, some of whom were under the age of 12.

Authorities searched Cadle’s home in November of 2017 and found the pornography on his laptop and a thumb drive.

Cadle is also accused of chatting with minors and sharing sexually exploitative material with them.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 25. Cadle faces up to 30 years in prison and/or a fine of $500,000.