Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to a building in North Versailles early Monday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the structure, located at the corner of Lincoln Highway and Denning Way.

The first crews were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m.

Crews had closed part of Lincoln Highway, between McKee Road and Luehm Avenue.

No injuries had been reported.