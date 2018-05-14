Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A former Pennsylvania National Guard officer is facing prison time for soliciting sex from an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that 51-year-old Joseph Witmer, of Hummelstown in Dauphin County, has been sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison.

Witmer was charged last March with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to officials, Witmer posted on a classified ad website saying, “50M seeking Teen to play Monday only.” An undercover agent with the Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section responded to the ad, posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Witmer allegedly sent the undercover agent sexually explicit messages, asked the agent for inappropriate pictures and made arrangements to meet in person.

When he arrived at the location, he was met by law enforcement agents and taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Witmer was a chief warrant officer in the Pennsylvania National Guard in Fort Indiantown Gap. He no longer serves in the National Guard.

In addition to his jail term, Witmer has been sentenced to serve 10 years probation.