GRAY, Pa. (KDKA) — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Somerset County on Sunday afternoon.

According to a storm survey conducted in Gray, Pa., an EF1 tornado hit the area just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service estimates the tornado reached wind speeds of 90 mph and had a maximum path width of 100 yards.

It traveled up to 3/4 of a mile.

No one was injured.