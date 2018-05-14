WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
Kadeem Meggett Allegedly Became Hostile With Officers, Resisted Arrest
Filed Under:Indiana Borough, Indiana County, Kadeem Meggett, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, School Street

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

INDIANA BOROUGH (KDKA) – An Indiana County man has been arrested after his toddler was found wandering outside in the rain on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of School Street in Indiana Borough for a report of a toddler wandering in the rain. The initial call came in around 4:11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the child “to be wet and barefoot.”

The child’s father, Kadeem Meggett, was called to the area and allegedly became hostile with officers.

Police said Meggett started to scold, yell and shake the child as he left the scene.

Then, he allegedly resisted officers as they tried to place him under arrest.

Meggett is being held in the Indiana County Jail. He is facing a list of charges including, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch