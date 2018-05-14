Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA BOROUGH (KDKA) – An Indiana County man has been arrested after his toddler was found wandering outside in the rain on Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of School Street in Indiana Borough for a report of a toddler wandering in the rain. The initial call came in around 4:11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the child “to be wet and barefoot.”

The child’s father, Kadeem Meggett, was called to the area and allegedly became hostile with officers.

Police said Meggett started to scold, yell and shake the child as he left the scene.

Then, he allegedly resisted officers as they tried to place him under arrest.

Meggett is being held in the Indiana County Jail. He is facing a list of charges including, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details