WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says that the procedure Monday morning was successful and that there were no complications.

Grisham says Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

(Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Last week, the first lady launched her “Be Best” initiative to help children be their best selves.

