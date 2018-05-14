Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says that the procedure Monday morning was successful and that there were no complications.

NEW: First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition pic.twitter.com/T3irsFSpbp — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 14, 2018

Grisham says Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center just outside Washington and will likely remain there for the rest of the week.

Last week, the first lady launched her “Be Best” initiative to help children be their best selves.

