Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With little time left, the Republican candidates for governor campaigned in Pittsburgh over the weekend and on Monday.

“It’s been 18 months of a sprint, but the last 72 hours is a real sprint, but it’s been fun,” said Paul Mango.

Mango, a Pittsburgh business consultant, was out pressing the flesh at Peace, Love & Little Donuts in Monroeville and pitching his conservative business record as an outsider to politics.

“We think we have the message and the leadership profile that Pennsylvanians most want in the next governor,” Mango said.

RELATED: Key Races On The Ballot In Tuesday’s Pa. Primary | Saccone Gets A Second Chance, But Faces Opposition Both In And Outside Party

York County PA Sen. Scott Wagner started his Monday at Our Diner in Imperial, stressing his own anti-tax views.

“My mission, it’s really about Pennsylvania’s paychecks — the paychecks of today, tomorrow, and the future,” said Wagner, “and Harrisburg needs to get its financial house in order, and everybody who’s getting more money in their paychecks should keep it.”

Despite the positive spin Monday, much of the campaign between Mango and Wagner was a form of character assault calling each other dead-beats, phonys, and liars.

Both Mango and Wagner defend their tactics.

“Our ads were factual. They weren’t negative in any way. I did not engage in any personal attacks,” Wagner insists.

If you’re going to hop into a game like this, you got to be able to take it. You got to be able to throw a few punches, too,” says Mango.

The third candidate — Pittsburgh attorney Laura Ellsworth — who wrapped up her campaign in Ohio Township Park — said the two men had raced to the bottom.

“Here’s what I’m hearing from voters. They want somebody who is an outsider, who will get things done, and who will listen and believe in a civil, decent approach to the world,” said Ellsworth. “And when I turn my back, people look at each other and say, you know, we could use a woman governor because that’s what women deliver.”

Pennsylvania has never had a woman governor, although the Republican party did nominate a woman to run against the late Governor Bob Casey. Remember Barbara Hafer?

Polls last week showed Ellsworth in third place but closing in on Mango with Wagner in the lead.

According to that Susquehanna Poll, nearly one-quarter of Republicans were still undecided.

That means the race is wide open.