PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been the most contentious race on the ballot — the Republican nomination for governor to take on Governor Tom Wolf.

Two men — PA Sen. Scott Wagner of York County and Pittsburgh business consultant Paul Mango — are engaged in an increasingly negative campaign.

There’s a third gubernatorial choice for Republican voters — Pittsburgh attorney Laura Ellsworth, who one pollster says is surging in last minute polls.

Statewide, Republicans also pick their nominee against U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of Luzerne County is the party’s endorsed candidate and co-chair of President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“I support the President’s agenda,” says Barletta.

He’s being challenged by PA Rep. Jim Christiana of Beaver County who says it’s time for young conservatives.

“They’re tired of the same old guard and the same cast of characters who run for reelection every year,” says Christiana.

With Wolf and Casey unopposed for renomination, the Democrats’ only statewide race is for lieutenant governor with five running, including incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

Challenging Stack are former Philadelphia deputy mayor Nina Ahmad, Chester County commissioner Kathi Cozzone, Braddock mayor John Fetterman and Montgomery County banker Ray Sosa.

The new congressional district map imposed by the state Supreme Court has encouraged lots of Democrats to run in this region for Congress.

In fact, statewide, 84 candidates are vying to win 18 congressional seats.

One local state Senate race has attracted attention and TV ads.

PA Sen. Randy Vulakovich is being challenged by fellow Republican Ross commissioner Jeremy Shaffer with both claiming to be more conservative than the other.

Democrats will chose between two women — Stephanie Walsh of Highland Park and Lindsey Williams of West View.

State House races are usually under the radar, but incumbent Democrat and former city police chief Dom Costa of Stanton Heights has a strong challenge from Sara Innamorato of Lawrenceville, endorsed by the Pittsburgh Democratic Socialists.

In Pennsylvania, the primary elections are closed, meaning only Republicans can vote in the Republican primary and Democrats in the Democratic primary.