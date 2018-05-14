Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he supports the use of recreational marijuana.
On Friday, the mayor tweeted, “I fully support Auditor General DePasquale’s plan to legalize, regulate, [and] tax marijuana in Pennsylvania. More importantly, so do a majority of Pennsylvanians.”
I fully support Auditor General DePasquale’s Plan to legalize/regulate/tax marijuana in Pennsylvania. More importantly, so do a majority of Pennsylvanians. https://t.co/YZbUdynixS
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) May 11, 2018
Mayor Peduto told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he thinks recreational marijuana will be legal one day in every state and he’d rather see Pennsylvania taking the lead than following.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said in a tweet last week:
“I’d hate to see PA lose out on the revenue stream and social benefits provided by moving away from the ‘Reefer Madness’ mindset.”
Last year I became PA's 1st statewide elected official to advocate for regulating/taxing #marijuana. The majority of Americans now favor #legalization, & I'd hate to see PA lose out on the revenue stream & social benefits provided by moving away from the "Reefer Madness" mindset. pic.twitter.com/LJv69Cx3bc
— Auditor General Eugene DePasquale (@PAAuditorGen) May 11, 2018