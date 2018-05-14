WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he supports the use of recreational marijuana.

On Friday, the mayor tweeted, “I fully support Auditor General DePasquale’s plan to legalize, regulate, [and] tax marijuana in Pennsylvania. More importantly, so do a majority of Pennsylvanians.”

Mayor Peduto told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he thinks recreational marijuana will be legal one day in every state and he’d rather see Pennsylvania taking the lead than following.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said in a tweet last week:

“I’d hate to see PA lose out on the revenue stream and social benefits provided by moving away from the ‘Reefer Madness’ mindset.”

