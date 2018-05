Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person was killed in a shooting in Aliquippa, Beaver Co.

Police were first called to the 2000 block of Buchanan Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.

An emergency official confirmed that the Beaver County Coroner’s Office had been called to the scene for a fatal shooting.