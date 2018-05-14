Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Strong storms on the afternoon of May 10 brought the most powerful wind gusts of the day.

According to the National Weather Service, peak winds reached 48 miles per hour. High on top of Mount Washington, Saint Mary of the Mount Church sure felt it. After the storm settled, a parishioner noticed the leaning cross.

“The foundation stone is 1897, so it’s most likely that cross has been up there and has been unmoved for that many years,” said Father Michael Stumpf, the parish Pastor.

Erring on the side of caution, the Church blocked off front entryway and closed its 24-hour chapel.

“We’re going to take a manlift and get up to the cross to see what came loose and what needs done,” said Joe Nagoda of Bryn Enterprises.

Lisa Bryant is visiting from Atlanta and was immediately struck by the Church’s beauty.

“We came up and it’s so ethereal and all and I was like that is just great,” said Bryant.

“Actually, our mission statement taken from Matthew’s gospel where Jesus says, ‘You are the light of the world. A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden,’” said Fr. Stumpf.

For him, the Church’s visibility is both a blessing and a challenge.

“I think we feel that in lots of respects. We don’t want to be hidden. We want people to see the glory and the glory of God as well,” said Fr. Stumpf.

The church will stay open as the cross is repaired.

“We’ll temporarily secure it. And then get together with the Parish to come up with a plan to put it back together, restore it and make it permanent,” said Nagoda.

The cost should not be a problem. The Church carries insurance that they believe should cover it.

“It’s an act of God, so to speak,” Fr. Stumpf said with a laugh.

He shows his good sense of humor, thinking about the irony if the policy does not cover it.

“Hope that’s covered for a Church,” said Fr. Stumpf.

It goes to show, while we cannot control the weather, we can always control our attitude.