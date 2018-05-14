SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Large hail was reported in Washington County as severe weather swept through western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of lime-sized hail in Claysville.

washington county hail1 Lime Sized Hail Reported In Washington Co.

(Photo Credit: Bethany Becker-Punjack)

There were severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across the southwestern Pennsylvania region Monday after a weekend of storms.

Damage was seen in Greene County on Sunday, where large trees were uprooted and knocked down.

