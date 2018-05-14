Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — May and June is time of year female snapping turtles emerge from nearby waterways like Saw Mill Run along Route 51 in Duquesne Heights to lay their eggs. While this is common, we don’t see snapping turtles too often.

However, a snapping turtle has been hanging out on Bellefield Court in Gibsonia.

“My wife called me in a panic. She said, ‘There’s something big out in the front yard; I think it’s a turtle,” said Chris Dibartolomeo.

The turtle eventually made its way to a nearby tree, where it sat for several hours on Monday evening.

“I felt happy that a turtle was in my backyard. It was actually kinda cute,” said Finley Shockling.

Cute or not, this kind of turtle can be dangerous.

Conservation Officer Michael Johnson, with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, warns people not to touch a snapping turtle if you see one.

“A snapping turtle’s neck can reach well up to halfway it’s shell, so most people will pick up a turtle from sides. That is not a way to do it because the neck can come back and bite a finger,” said Johnson.

This isn’t the only spot a snapping turtle was spotted.

One was found on Dickey Road in Gibsonia a couple days ago, and another one turned up in Monroeville on Friday.

“A snapping turtle can be very dangerous, especially for children, or even an adult for that matter. The best thing to do is let the turtle run its course. Let nature take its course,” said Johnson.

If for some reason you can’t let nature take its course, experts suggest you call 911 and a police officer or conservation officer will come out and move it if absolutely necessary.