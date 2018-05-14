Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s billed as the “World’s Biggest Bounce House” and we’ve now learned details about its Pittsburgh area stop.

The Big Bounce America will make its way to the New Castle for the Lawrence County Fair on June 8, 9, 10.

Organizers say that the inside of the bounce house will feature giant slides, ball pits, basketball hoops and obstacle runs.

Not only that the structure will feature a DJ booth with sounds and lights, a dance floor, and a VIP external dome.

Aside from the bounce house, a bounce village will also be set up with food and drink vendors, shoe storage, and a monster ball pit.

Tickets will be sold per session and split by age group, toddler, junior, bigger kids and adults.

