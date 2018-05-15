Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) – A couple is facing child endangerment and public drunkenness charges after being found passed out inside a vehicle on the South Side.

According to police, officers were called to the GetGo in the 3200 block of East Carson Street around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

A manager told police they saw a couple enter the store around 8:15 p.m. About an hour later, the manager saw the couple slumped over in their vehicle with a child in the back seat. The manager attempted to get their attention by banging on the window, but was unsuccessful.

Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, 42-year-old Lindsay Laur. Police described Laur as being disheveled with stains on her shirt and dirty jeans. She also allegedly smelled of urine and her jeans were wet.

While speaking with Laur, officers noted she had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, appeared lethargic and seemed confused. Officers suspected she was under the influence of narcotics, which Laur denied.

Officers administered three field sobriety tests, which Laur failed.

The passenger, 40-year-old William Laur, said they had visited a friend and “passed out in the parking lot of GetGo because they were tired.”

William Laur also had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and appeared to be lethargic.

The child told police they tried to “wake them up by shaking their head, but they wouldn’t get up.”

The child also stated they were hungry and had not eaten.

Police described the vehicle as being “filthy.”

The couple was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and public drunkenness.

CYF took custody of the child when it was discovered the parents had been arrested by Bethel Park Police on the same charges on May 11.

