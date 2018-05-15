PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) – For the second time since Friday, the same couple was arrested and jailed for committing the same crime — public drunkenness and endangering the welfare of children.

On Monday night around 9:30 p.m., 40-year-old William Laur, the passenger, and 42-year-old Lindsay Laur, the driver, were found in the parking lot of the GetGo on the 3200 block of East Carson Street on the South Side unresponsive with a 4-year-old boy in the back seat.

A manager told police they saw a couple enter the store around 8:15 p.m. About an hour later, the manager saw the couple slumped over in their vehicle with a child in the back seat. The manager attempted to get their attention by banging on the window, but was unsuccessful.

Police say both appeared intoxicated and lethargic with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. There was also evidence they may have used some sort of narcotic.

The young child in the backseat told police, “I was trying to wake them up by shaking their head, but they wouldn’t get up. I haven’t eaten and I’m hungry.”

Police described the vehicle as being “filthy.”

The Office of Children, Youth and Families took custody of the child when it was discovered the parents had been arrested by Bethel Park Police on the same charges on Friday by the Bethel Park Police. The couple was passed out in their car in the South Hills Village Mall parking lot, again, with a 4-year-old boy in the back.

“We responded, officers were able to arouse the couple,” Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor said of Friday’s incident. “They were in and out it’s the judgement of the officers they were not sober.”

The couple was taken to jail and the child was turned over to a grandparent. By Saturday, the couple was released, only to be arrested again on Monday.

Chief O’Connor says they will follow up on the case after the repeat offense.