WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Flooding, Local TV, Mon Wharf Flooding, Ohio River

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Due to anticipated flooding, the Mon Wharf will be closed on Wednesday and possibly longer.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, the Pittsburgh area will see 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain on Tuesday.

mon wharf closed Mon Wharf To Close Due To Anticipated Flooding

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Rob Hopson)

As a result, the Ohio River is expected to reach its 18-foot “action stage” by 8 a.m. Wednesday. At 18 feet, the Mon Wharf starts to take on water.

The river is expected to crest at 19.3 feet by Wednesday night, which will also impact the North Shore Riverwalk.

According to the Public Parking Authority, the Mon Wharf will remain closed until further notice.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch