PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Due to anticipated flooding, the Mon Wharf will be closed on Wednesday and possibly longer.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, the Pittsburgh area will see 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain on Tuesday.

As a result, the Ohio River is expected to reach its 18-foot “action stage” by 8 a.m. Wednesday. At 18 feet, the Mon Wharf starts to take on water.

The river is expected to crest at 19.3 feet by Wednesday night, which will also impact the North Shore Riverwalk.

According to the Public Parking Authority, the Mon Wharf will remain closed until further notice.

