PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania has the fourth highest number of puppy mills, that’s according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The organization has released its 2018 Horrible Hundred report of the worst puppy mills in the country.

They say nine on the list are located in Pennsylvania.

Missouri was the worst with 23, followed by Ohio with 13 and Iowa with 10.

The report ranks Kansas and Wisconsin next with eight each, and Nebraska and New York are next. Both with six.

Pennsylvania was also among the top for complaints about pet stores and brokers selling sick puppies.

If you would like to read the full Horrible Hundred report, visit this link. (Warning: Report contains some graphic images.)