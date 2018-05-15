Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – For whatever reason, “man’s best friend” has a vendetta against most mail carriers.

That was the case during a frightening scene Tuesday afternoon in Beaver County, when a mailman was attacked by several dogs.

It happened on Third Avenue, where one doesn’t have to look very far to find people who own a dog; and often times, they own more than one.

A letter carrier on his usual route was making his rounds when he attacked by at least three Pit bulls who were running free. As he was walking up to a house to deliver the mail, the dogs apparently jumped out an open window in the 800 block of Third Avenue.

Two eye witnesses, who did not want to be identified, said it was a terrifying site.

“I seen a postman lying on the ground, and three or four dogs attacking him,” one witness said. “He was begging for someone to help him.There was nothing I could do, you know, I didn’t know whose dogs they were.”

A man who lived in the neighborhood said, “(the mailman) took off, dropped his bag, and ran, and they just ran after him.

“He ran across the street, toward a black car, on the corner, and then tried to get up on the car, and the dogs wouldn’t let him on the car. They kept grabbing at his feet, and pulling him back off the car.”

The mail carrier was not identified. He required medical attention, but, his wounds were not life-threatening.

Both Beaver Falls Police, and Postal Inspectors were called to the scene, along with the local Post Master.

No charges were immediately filed against the owner of the dogs.