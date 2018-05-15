Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Giant Eagle Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by PTL to make two more delicious recipes that are perfect for grilling season!

Polenta with Fresh Corn

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 – 15 minutes

Ingredients:

7 cups water

Kosher salt

2 ½ cups instant polenta

1 ½ cups fresh corn kernels

6 tbsp unsalted butter

1 cup Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Freshly ground pepper

3 tbsp Market District™ extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

Spray a 9×5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray. In a large saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Add a large pinch of salt, then slowly add the polenta whisking constantly. Cook the polenta over medium-low heat, whisking vigorously and often, until thickened and no longer gritty, 3-5 minutes.

Stir the corn into the polenta, Add the butter cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Scrape the polenta into the loaf pan and smooth the surface. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Heat a grill to medium-high heat. Cut the polenta into 8 slices. Brush the polenta with the olive oil. Grill the polenta until browned on both sides and heated through, approximately 5-8 minutes.

Grilled Stuffed Veal Chops

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

3 oz pancetta, diced finely

¾ cup mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 cup leeks, white and tender green parts only, thinly sliced

2 cups baby spinach

¼ cup Pecorino Romano Cheese, coarsely shredded

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 tbsp Market District™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided

1 tbsp rosemary, roughly chopped

15 leaves sage

4 grass fed veal rib chops, cut 1 ½ inches thick

Directions:

Preheat a grill to moderate heat.

Meanwhile, heat a sauté pan over medium heat; add the pancetta and cook until golden brown and crisp. Add the leeks, cover and cook over moderate heat, until translucent. Add the mushrooms and cook until browned. Stir in the spinach until just wilted. Remove from the heat and let cool. Add the cheese and season with salt and pepper.

Mix 3 tbsp olive oil with the rosemary and sage on a platter and set aside.

Cut a pocket in each veal chop without cutting completely through. Fill the chops with the stuffing and if necessary, secure the openings with toothpicks.

Brush the chops with remaining 1 tbsp of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the veal chops on the grill and cook until they reach an internal temperature of 145⁰, turning once, about 12-15 minutes.

Transfer the chops to platter with the olive oil herb mixture and turn a few times to coat; let rest for 5-10 minutes. Remove the skewers and serve.