Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Polls have opened in Pennsylvania as voters choose Republican challengers to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Also on tap Tuesday are contested primaries for lieutenant governor and a slew of crowded U.S. House races following Pennsylvania’s court-ordered redrawing of congressional district boundaries.

LINKS: Find Your Polling Place | Look Up Your Sample Ballot

If he’s beaten, Lt. Gov. Mike Stack would become the first officeholder to lose re-election since Pennsylvania allowed lieutenant governors to run for a second term in the 1970s.

Polls will close at 8 p.m.

RELATED: Republican Race For Governor Is The Top Billing In Pa. Primary | Saccone Gets A Second Chance, But Faces Opposition Both In And Outside Party

Spending in the hotly contested gubernatorial primary has passed $20 million. The sleepier Republican contest for U.S. Senate could play a role come November in deciding whether Republicans maintain U.S. Senate control.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)