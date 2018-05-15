Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A four-term congressman who is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta had paid little attention to his Republican rival, state Rep. Jim Christiana, during the primary campaign. Instead, he focused his attacks on the candidate he is looking to unseat in the fall, two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

Barletta is a former small-city mayor who first got national notice for attempting to pass local laws to combat illegal immigration.

Barletta, of Luzerne County, was the party’s endorsed candidate and co-chair of President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“I support the President’s agenda,” says Barletta.

Trump asked Barletta to run for Senate and is expected to campaign for him.

Christiana, of Beaver County, had said the time has come for young conservatives.

“They’re tired of the same old guard and the same cast of characters who run for reelection every year,” says Christiana.

Casey is the son of a former Pennsylvania governor and is among 10 Democratic senators seeking re-election in states won by Trump.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)