HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Pennsylvania state senator and waste-hauling millionaire Scott Wagner is the winner of the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wagner’s victory in Tuesday’s three-way primary election caps a personal spending spree of more than $10 million that helped make him the front-runner and the GOP’s endorsed candidate.

Wagner defeated first-time candidates Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth, surviving weeks of Mango’s sharp-elbowed attack ads that painted Wagner as sleazy and greedy.

Wagner fashions himself as a garbage man coming to clean up a state government that chokes the economy with regulations and taxes. He has compiled one of the Senate’s most conservative voting records.

Wagner’s campaign released a statement that reads in part:

“Tonight is the culmination of over a year of hard work by our candidates, team and supporters. Scott and Jeff are beyond humbled to have secured the nomination of the Republican Party, and are eager to enter into the next phase of the race.

“We emerge from the primary stronger and are better prepared to meet the challenge we will face this fall. Our job now is not only to unite the rest of the Republican Party, but also to rally all Pennsylvanians behind our cause.”

Wolf leads a unified Democratic Party into the fall. Wagner and Wolf live in York County.

