BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Emergency crews were called to Brentwood where a vehicle crashed into a business Wednesday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Clairton Boulevard.

The car reported hit the International Food Emporium.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or the extent of the damage.

But there are no reports of injuries.

