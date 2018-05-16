CBS is going to have a whole different look this fall. America’s Most Watched Network announced this morning that it will be adding 8 new shows and will be bringing back the critically acclaimed series “Murphy Brown.”

Emmy award winner Candice Bergen and series creator Diane English reunite to revive the comedy about a broadcast news legend who is not afraid to voice her opinion in a vastly different political climate. Revivals have been a major theme of the upfront season and this comedy will return to CBS on Thursdays at 9:30pm Eastern Time as a part of CBS’s top-rated comedy block with shows like “Young Sheldon“, “Big Bang Theory” and “Mom.”

Five news shows will debut on CBS this fall and two shows will feature comedy stars. Monday nights will start off with a new comedy at 8pm Eastern Time called “The Neighborhood“, starring Cedric the Entertainer. The show centers around the story of a Midwest man who moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his friendliness. The humor continues at 8:30pm Eastern Time with a brand new comedy called “Happy Together.” Starring Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West, this show features a happily married couple in their 30s who attempt to connect with their younger, cooler selves.

CBS will also feature a modern take on a old classic as Magnum P.I. debuts this fall at 9pm Eastern Time on Monday nights. Jay Hernandez plays Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who returns from Afghanistan to use his military skills to become a private investigator.

On Tuesday nights, viewers will be treated to a brand new drama called “FBI.” The show is being produced by Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the “Law & Order” franchise. Starring Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell and Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom, this fast-paced drama goes inside the New York office of the Federal Bureau Of Investigation and highlights the talents, intellect and technical expertise of the bureau’s agents. “FBI” will air Tuesdays at 9pm Eastern Time.

Speaking of dramas, CBS will be unveiling a new series on Sunday nights called “God Friended Me.” The humorous drama is led by Brandon Michael Hall and his character Miles Finer is an outspoken atheist whose life gets completely flipped upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God. He subsequently becomes a change agent in the lives of those around him. “God Friended Me” airs at 8pm Eastern Time following “60 Minutes.”

Check out CBS’s full fall slate below.

MONDAY

8/7c: The Neighborhood

8:30/7:30c: Happy Together

9/8c: Magnum P.I.

10/9c: Bull

TUESDAY

8/7c: NCIS

9/8c: FBI

10/9c: NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY

8/7c: Survivor

9/8c: SEAL Team

10/9c: Criminal Minds

THURSDAY

8/7c: The Big Bang Theory

8:30/7:30c: Young Sheldon

9/8c: Mom

9:30/8:30c: Murphy Brown

10/9c: S.W.A.T.

FRIDAY

8/7c: MacGyver

9/8c: Hawaii Five-0

10/9c: Blue Bloods

SUNDAY

8/7c: God Friended Me

9/8c: NCIS: Los Angeles

10/9c: Madam Secretary