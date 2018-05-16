Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s billed as the world’s largest open house of hands-on learning.

Remake Learning Days starts tomorrow and continues for nine days filled with hundreds of free and low-cost events all around our region.

Remake Learning is a network of nearly 500 local schools and organizations working toward improving education with a focus on hands-on learning.

They hope that over the next nine days, all kids will get their hands on a variety of projects all around our region.

