By Janelle Sheetz Despite falling at the end of May, Memorial Day is practically the official start of summer. Warm weather is finally here to stay, the pools are opening, and the long weekend is perfect for getting outside and having some fun. No matter your preferred Memorial Day activity, Pittsburgh has some great options, with events to enjoy like parades and walks, and even a full morning of activities for the whole family. No matter how you like to remember our country’s fallen veterans, there’s an activity that will appeal to everyone in your brood.

Memorial Day Parade

Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Parades are one of the staples of Memorial Day, so be sure not to miss Pittsburgh’s. Start your day in the morning by securing your spot downtown and enjoying the parade before heading off to a cookout or one of the other activities in the city. Many floats, bands, surprises and more are in store for those that make it downtown to catch Pittsburgh’s installment of the Memorial Day Parade.

OpenStreetsPGH

Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 235-4334

www.openstreetspgh.org Get summer started with OpenStreetsPGH, which closes down some of Pittsburgh’s iconic streets for outdoor fun and is entering its fourth summer. Take to the streets on Sunday, May 27, to bike, walk, or run, plus enjoy other activities and fitness classes throughout the event — all free and open to everyone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Carson Street and Forbes Avenue. The annual program starts at the end of May every year, with additional events in June and July.