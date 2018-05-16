Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — Dogged by rumors, speculation and innuendo, on Wednesday, Rachael DelTondo’s former fiancée and his attorney tried to clear the air.

“We wanted to be very, very clear publically that Frank Catroppa has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with what happened,” said attorney Stephen Colafella. “And it’s important to him, and it’s important to his family that the public knows that.”

“When you’re with somebody for eight years, that’s quite some time, you just hope to see that they at least get justice. It’s sad, a sad case,” said Catroppa.

Police have not named a suspect, but on Tuesday, they interviewed Catroppa, a businessman in Aliquippa, about whether there was bad blood between himself and DelTondo.

“They appeared very satisfied about what we told them,” said Colafella. “We provided alibi information that they were able to verify, so that’s all we can really do.”

The two were engaged. DelTondo even spoke with KDKA’s Marty Griffin about a dispute over her custom wedding gown.

But the wedding was called off. A few months prior, Aliquippa Police found DelTondo in a parked car with a juvenile student. But Catroppa said that had nothing to do with their break-up.

“The ending of the relationship had nothing whatsoever to do with the circumstances surrounding the investigation of her being in the car with a student or any of that,” said Colafella. “That sort of played out later.”

Still, last fall, the incident report was mysteriously leaked to DelTondo’s employer, Pa. Cyber, which then suspended her.

On Tuesday, Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier called the leak a personal vendetta.

“Some family members that were angry at her over some personal issues,” said Lozier.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan: “The District Attorney called this a personal vendetta. Was he referring to your client?”

Colafella: “He was not, he was not. I think he was referring to an actual person who committed the crime.”

Catroppa now hopes that police catch the real killer.

It’s an unfortunate tragedy, and hopefully she gets justice,” Catroppa said.