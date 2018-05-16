Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA/AP) – A man acquitted in the fatal shooting of a St. Clair Township Police officer in 2015 was back in court on Wednesday.

In February, Ray Shetler Jr. was found not guilty on charges of first- and third-degree murder, terroristic threats and simple assault in the death of Officer Lloyd Reed.

However, he was found guilty on charges of theft and receiving stolen property. Today, he was sentenced to 11.5-23 months with credit for time served and 5 years’ probation. As a result, he could be released from prison as soon as today.

When the verdict was read, the officer’s widow was in tears, but Shetler’s family cheered.

Officer Reed responded to Shetler’s New Florence home after the 33-year-old’s girlfriend called 911 in November 2015.

During the trial, witnesses testified that Officer Reed ordered Shetler to drop a rifle and the officer opened fire when Shetler did not comply. Shetler returned fire, striking Reed outside the officer’s bulletproof vest.

Shetler testified he did not know Reed was a police officer and acted in self-defense.

