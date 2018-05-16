Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owner of a popular and highly-rated Pittsburgh restaurant is charged with assaulting a woman.

Adnan Pehlivan, 46, was arrested late Tuesday night.

Pehlivan is the owner of Istanbul Sofra, located in the city’s Regent Square neighborhood.

According to a police criminal complaint, the female accuser told police she met Pehlivan for the first time Monday evening at a bar on Pittsburgh’s South Side. She said he bought drinks for her and her friends. She said they later left the bar alone, without anyone giving Pehlivan their phone number or address.

Police say the accuser told them she went home at the end of the night and went to bed, but was awakened some time later by someone performing a sexual act on her. She told police she immediately recognized the person as Pehlivan.

Police say the accuser told them she fought with Pehlivan, who jumped out of her bed. She claimed she chased him and, at one point, grabbed him by his collar. The accuser claimed Pehlivan punched her to break free and fled the house.

According to the criminal complaint, police found evidence of someone breaking into the home through a window and attempting to force open another window.

Istanbul Sofra opened in 2014. It has been rated as a top restaurant in the Pittsburgh area by the travel website TripAdvisor and others.