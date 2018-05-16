Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The 41st EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta will feature something for everybody.

The event, which will be held on Aug. 3-5, will feature some familiar events and some great music.

The ever-popular ALCOSAN 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race will be held on Aug. 4.

“ALCOSAN is proud to sponsor one of the Regatta’s favorite traditions. There’s no better way to showcase and enjoy our Region’s three rivers, which ALCOSAN works so hard to protect,” said Arletta Scott Williams, ALCOSAN Executive Director.

Teams can officials start signing up for the race on Wednesday. Click here to register!

According to a press release, “teams that win fastest vessel, “greenest” vessel and most creative boat design will receive up to $2,500 for a charity of their choice. There will also be an honorable mention award to the fastest sinker.”

The power boats will once again return to Pittsburgh to race along the rivers.

More Information:

As for musical entertainment, the main stage will be feature some acts you may be familiar with.

On Aug. 3, Sugar Ray will hit the stage. Fans can certainly look forward to the band playing their best hits from the 90s, which include “Fly,” “Every Morning,” and “Someday.”

Then, on Aug. 5, country music singer/songwriter Randy Houser will take to the main stage.

“We have three jam-packed days of music, boating, food, entertainment and fun to look forward to in August. This is just a glimpse of what we have in store. Look for more exciting announcements in the coming weeks,” said Derek Weber, President LionHeart Event Group.