HOUSTON (CBS) — A bartender has been arrested for allegedly over-serving a man who then got into a car crash that killed a teenager in Houston two years ago.

CBS affiliate KHOU reports that Natalia Ortiz was taken into custody at El Muelle Seafood restaurant Wednesday.

Ortiz is accused of serving Edin Palacios-Rodas between 11 and 12 beers over the course of about 2-and-a-half hours on May 15, 2016. After Palacios-Rodas left the restaurant, he got into a car chase with police and crashed into another car.

Jocelyn Valero, a teenager who was on her way home from prom, was killed in the crash.

Palacios-Rodas was convicted of murder and sentenced to 32 years in prison last month.

Oritz is facing a misdemeanor liquor violation charge in connection to the incident.