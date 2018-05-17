FLASH FLOODING: Route 51 & Becks Run Rd. | Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania mayor has resigned nearly a month after his arrest on charges he patronized a prostitute.

Police allege that 36-year-old Bloomsburg Mayor Eric Bower paid a state police informant for sex several times, most recently in early April. Authorities say Bower was arrested at a Hampton Inn after he showed up with $200 cash and condoms.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Thursday that Bower has resigned as mayor, effective immediately.

Bower, a Democrat, was elected in November. A day after his arrest, he told WNEP-TV the woman was a friend with whom he had a “very playful, you know, relationship.” He called the charges a setup.

Bower’s attorney, Patrick O’Connell, said Thursday that Bower resigned for the good of the town.

Bloomsburg is about 130 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

