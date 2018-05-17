Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — Al Colbert owns the Colbert Collision Center at the corner of Becks Run Road and Agnew Avenue in Carrick. He’s seen flooding at his business before, but nothing like Wednesday night.

“It was pretty bad,” said Colbert. “The water was up into the parking lot. It didn’t get into the building, but that’s a good 18 feet from the road service. I can only imagine how deep it was.”

The floodwaters rushed down Becks Run Road causing the road to break apart, literally.

One driver had to be rescued from the fast moving water. Large chunks of asphalt and blacktop could be seen on Becks Run once the water receded, forcing police to close the road and forcing drivers in the area Thursday morning to spend a lot of time in traffic.

Lisa Washington reports:

“It took my one employee 25 minutes to get here and he lives on Glass Run Road,” Colbert told KDKA’s Lisa Washington. “It’s usually a two minute drive.”

“I had to come down here since this is closed, had to go up Agnew up to Churchview, all the way back around the block to come around to get my kid,” Kevin Kehren, who lives in Carrick, said. “It took me a 2 and a half hours.”

Some drivers on Agnew were so frustrated, they drove the wrong way down the one-way street.

“Not just one car, car after car after car,” Kehren said, “and the kids this morning trying to go up to the bus stop, they have to walk and there’s no sidewalk, so they have to walk in the street.”

Pittsburgh Police were called to block the road. Meanwhile, it’s not known when Becks Run Road will re-open.

Kehren described the rain last night, saying, “I don’t think I’ve seen a torrential rain this bad in quite some time and we’ve lived here for 15 years.”