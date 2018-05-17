Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Now in its 32nd year, the Children’s Theater Festival has used the arts to inspire generations of kids.

This year’s event opened Thursday morning, and will run through Sunday.

“There’s all kinds of things to do and to explore and it’s so memorable. And you know, that’s what makes life are all of these memories and all of this positive time together,” Pam Komar, of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said.

The streets around the Benedum Center have been transformed into outdoor stages for the 32nd Children’s Theater Festival. For the fifth year, EQT is the title sponsor.

More Information:

“It’s so exciting to see kids and families coming downtown to experience things within the theaters and the streets are brought to life, too with all these hands on things that kids can do. Most of these things out on the street are all free,” EQT Foundation Manager Ellen Rossi said.

The price of the shows inside the Cultural District theaters are all $12 or less and they are specifically geared toward kids.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Terrance Simien is helping out with Zydeco music. He never misses an opportunity to teach about music and his home in southwest Louisiana.

“Every family has an instrument. Every family has more than one musician down home. Music plays a huge part for us as kids and coming into our own as adults,” Simien said.

The event’s focus is all about kids. From Lego building stations to indoor and outdoor shows, it provides a unique experience through theater.

“We believe you have to work hard to be proactive, but then you have to sharpen the saw — and today is a little bit about sharpening the saw. End of the year, a lot of testing going on — and you can see how much fun they are having,” Urban Pathways Charter School Principal Kim Fitzgerald said.