Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A man on death row for killing one Pennsylvania state trooper and wounding another to act out his anti-government beliefs is asking the state Supreme Court to throw out his conviction.

Lawyers for Eric Frein and Pike County prosecutors are scheduled to argue Thursday before the justices in Harrisburg.

It’s been more than three years since the killings and subsequent 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains.

The 35-year-old Frein is convicted of killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II at the Blooming Grove barracks in September 2014.

He also wounded Trooper Alex Douglass so badly he’s needed at least 18 major surgeries.

Frein’s lawyers argue interrogators violated his right to remain silent and should have permitted him to speak with a defense lawyer the night he was captured.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)