Filed Under:California, Mac Miller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has reportedly been arrested in connection with a DUI crash in California.

According to TMZ, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the San Fernando Valley.

Miller crashed into a pole, which caused it to fall over, and fled the scene on foot with two other individuals.

Police caught up with Miller at his home after running his license plate. Police said he was cooperative and confessed to the crime.

The TMZ report quoted an officer as saying, “[Miller] was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen.”

Miller was arrested and his bail was set at $15,000.

