Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — A broken gas line prompted the evacuation of a strip mall in Mount Lebanon Thursday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County, a three- to four-inch gas line was struck in the 1700 block of Cochran Road. It ruptured and began actively blowing gas.

Mt. Lebanon: 1700 block Cochran Rd – 3-4" gas line struck, actively blowing gas. Strip mall being evacuated. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 17, 2018

The Virginia Manor Shops, including a Giant Eagle, a restaurant and a few other businesses, were evacuated for safety reasons.

The gas line has since been shut off.

People were allowed back into the shops a short time later.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.