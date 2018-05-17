FLASH FLOODING: Route 51 & Becks Run Rd. | Alerts | Map | Radar | Weather App | Photos
MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — A broken gas line prompted the evacuation of a strip mall in Mount Lebanon Thursday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County, a three- to four-inch gas line was struck in the 1700 block of Cochran Road. It ruptured and began actively blowing gas.

The Virginia Manor Shops, including a Giant Eagle, a restaurant and a few other businesses, were evacuated for safety reasons.

mt lebanon mall gas leak Mt. Lebanon Strip Mall Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

The gas line has since been shut off.

People were allowed back into the shops a short time later.

