PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are calling up one of their star prospects.

The organization announced Thursday evening that they have recalled outfielder Austin Meadows from Triple-A Indianapolis.

The team says they will be making a corresponding move on the 25-man active roster before Friday’s game to make room for him.

The Pirates selected Meadows, 23, ninth overall in the 2013 MLB Draft.

Going into this season, Baseball America ranked him as the Pirates’ second-best prospect and the “Best Athlete” in the organization.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Hathhorn/93-7 The Fan)

In Indianapolis this season, Meadows is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, one home run, 15 RBIs, 20 runs scored and eight stolen bases.

He will wear No. 17.

